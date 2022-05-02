Waco-area news briefs: South Waco Community Center workshop focus on tax protests

Connally ISD town hall

Connally ISD will have an informational town hall meeting about its bond election at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Connally Elementary School cafeteria, 300 Cadet Way.

Residents are encouraged to bring any questions. The $39 million bond proposal would fund a new elementary school in the district. Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the board room at the Connally ISD Administration Building, 200 Cadet Way. Election Day is Saturday.

Catholic Charities Giving Day

Catholic Charities of Central Texas will host a Giving Day from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church annex, 1401 Washington Ave.

Items to be given out at the drive-thru event include diapers, wipes, hygiene kits, books for kids and cleaning supplies. There will also be prizes for special winners.

For more information, contact Cathy Olson Muth at cathy-muth@ccctx.org or 512-651-6158.

Home repair program

Grassroots Community Development is accepting applications through Friday for its Bounce exterior home repair program to help low-income families with home repairs.

During the month of July, hundreds of volunteers from across the state will come to Waco and assist homeowners with minor repairs to the outside of their homes. This program is for Waco residents who own their homes and qualify as low-income based on HUD income limits.

For more information, call 254-235-7358, ext. 210, or visit GrassrootsWaco.org.

Tax protest workshop

A property tax workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

This workshop, in both English and Spanish, is designed to assist homeowners in protesting their property valuations.

