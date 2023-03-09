Solid waste pickup

The Waco solid waste department will collect bulky and brush waste from the curbside starting at 7 a.m. Saturday for residential customers in city council District 1, which includes areas in East Waco and North Waco.

Items that will not be picked up include scrap tires, items containing Freon, liquids such as paint, construction materials, roofing materials, tree stumps, pool chemicals, hazardous materials and medical waste.

To be placed on an official pick-up list, email solidwasteinfo@wacotx.gov with your name and address.

For more information, call 254-299-2612. A council district map is available at waco-texas.com/My-Area.

Ranger roundup

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, will have its annual Spring Break Roundup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Texas Ranger reenactors and an actual Texas Ranger will be on hand. Activities are included with regular museum admission.

Texas Ranger Talks are at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Reenactors will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

‘Lightyear’ screening

The South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St., will offer a free screening of “Lightyear” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Participants should bring chairs and blankets to sit on under the stars, and bring their own drinks. Popcorn will be provided.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

Member Cindy Boney will present a program on developing your own decorative lettering exemplar during a Waco Calligraphy Guild meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.

Genealogical Society meeting

Debi Haynes of the Central Texas Genealogical Society will share lessons she learned from her 2022 family history research trip to Germany, during a lunch meeting at noon Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Haynes will share about the people and repositories she visited as she traveled from Munich to Frankfurt and points in between. She will discuss what advanced prep work paid off and what she would do differently before going again.

Participants should bring their own lunch. Drinks will be provided.

Children’s theater signups

Waco Children’s Theatre will hold signups for its summer theater program from 1 to 4 p.m. March 19 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

To ask questions, call Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707.