Waco-area news briefs: Spooktacular Halloween Bash in Hewitt

Grocery giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-644-8207 or 254-716-4770.

Zombie 5K Run

The Humane Society of Central Texas will host a 5K Zombie Run and 1K Dog Walk of the Dead on Saturday as part of the Finish Line Halloween Festival.

The festival will be from 3 to 8:30 p.m. at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and will feature music, games, food, beer and costume contests.

To sign up visit, humanesocietycentraltexas.org/zombierun. The 5K will start at 4:30 p.m.

First responder breakfast

First Woodway Baptist Church will provide a drive-thru breakfast to honor first responders from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church's Venue building, 110 Ritchie Road. Doctors, nurses, fire and police personnel, and emergency medical service providers are invited to enjoy free breakfast. For more information, email rmaciel@firstwoodway.org.