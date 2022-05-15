Waco-area news briefs: Sports talk Monday at Baylor Club

Stargazing party full

No more space is available for the stargazing party scheduled for Saturday, May 21, at the Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

However, a waitlist is available. Call 254-299-2669 or email waco_information@nps.gov with the subject “Waco Star Party.”

The mammoth site will host another star party in September.

Literacy Coalition meeting

The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy, 7200 Viking Drive.

Kandace Beckham, dean of the academy, will be the guest presenter. She will discuss its programs, followed by a tour of the facility. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, call 254-722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.

Medicare education class

A Medicare education session will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The session is for new enrollees to Medicare and will cover Social Security, Medicare Advantage plans and supplemental insurance.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Grassroots dinner

Grassroots Community Development will have a dinner and silent auction from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek will be the guest speaker.

Individual tickets are $125 at eventbrite.com.

Sports editor at Rotary

Tribune-Herald Sports Editor Brice Cherry will speak during a Waco Rotary Club meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Monday in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The meeting is free, but reservations are required by emailing wacorotary@gmail.com. Lunch is $20.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.