Waco-area news briefs: Spring break activities available at Dewey Community Center

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia. Plates are $10 each and will be to-go only.

MCC closed for spring break

McLennan Community College will be closed Sunday through March 14 for spring break. Classes will be held Saturday and resume March 15.

Texas Tech University administrative offices will be open and classes will be held March 8-12. The Community Clinic at MCC will also be open for regular hours March 8-12. Tarleton State University administrative offices will be open and classes will be held March 8-9.

Bubble soccer games next week

Bubble soccer is coming to South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., on March 9 and 11. The twist on traditional soccer wraps players in a giant, soft inflatable bubble ball. Both days will feature a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $15 per session, and it is open to kids ages 5-13. Space is limited. To register, call 750-8650.

