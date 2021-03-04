 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: Spring break activities available at Dewey Community Center
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Spring break activities available at Dewey Community Center

  • 0

Spring break activities at Dewey Community Center

Registration is underway for spring break activities for kids Monday to Thursday at Dewey Community Center, in partnership with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

The program will take place in small groups and is available to kids ages 5-13.

Socially distanced activities will include science experiments, arts and crafts and cooking lessons. Masks are required. Cost is $35 per session.

Session A will be 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. daily, and Session B will be 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. daily.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 750-8677.

St. Joseph’s fish fry

St. Joseph’s of Elk will have its Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday through March 26 at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road. The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.

West KJT fish fry

West KJT No. 31 is will have a fried fish dinner starting at 5 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 301 S. Harrison St. in West. Proceeds benefit the Priest & Religious Retirement Fund. Cost per plate is $10. Drive-thru and to-go are available.

Westphalia shrimp, fish Friday

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia. Plates are $10 each and will be to-go only.

MCC closed for spring break

McLennan Community College will be closed Sunday through March 14 for spring break. Classes will be held Saturday and resume March 15.

Texas Tech University administrative offices will be open and classes will be held March 8-12. The Community Clinic at MCC will also be open for regular hours March 8-12. Tarleton State University administrative offices will be open and classes will be held March 8-9.

Bubble soccer games next week

Bubble soccer is coming to South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., on March 9 and 11. The twist on traditional soccer wraps players in a giant, soft inflatable bubble ball. Both days will feature a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $15 per session, and it is open to kids ages 5-13. Space is limited. To register, call 750-8650.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert