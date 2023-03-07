NE Riverside meeting

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will have a general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

The program will include a Women's History Month presentation and community updates.

STEAM focus on wind

The March science, technology, engineering, art and math classes at the Waco Family YMCA will focus on wind power education.

The class for ages 3-6 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 20. The deadline to register is Monday.

The class for ages 6-12 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 27. The deadline to register is March 20.

Cost for each class is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or 254-776-6612.

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will have a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Free legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its monthly free legal clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

The clinic provides free 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis.

Appointments are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 254-733-2828 or emailing staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

Library activities

Children’s librarians from the Waco-McLennan County Library will lead storytimes and free tours of local attractions starting at 10:30 a.m. daily during spring break.

Wednesday: Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail

Thursday: Bear Habitat, Fifth Street and M.P. Daniel Esplanade

Friday: Storywalk celebration at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

Ranger roundup

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, will have its annual Spring Break Roundup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Texas Ranger reenactors and an actual Texas Ranger will be on hand. Activities are included with regular museum admission.

Texas Ranger Talks are at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Reenactors will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

‘Lightyear’ screening

The South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St., will offer a free screening of “Lightyear” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Participants should bring chairs and blankets to sit on under the stars, and bring their own drinks. Popcorn will be provided.