Waco-area news briefs: Square dance marks 46th anniversary of Allemande Hall

Vaccination clinic sites listed
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children. Walk-ins are welcome, with appointments available via covidwaco.com. Clinic times include:
- Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Summer of Downtown concert series, Seventh Street and Austin Avenue
- Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harmony Science Academy, 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive; 10 a.m. to noon, Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive.
Allemande Hall anniversary dance
The Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers will host a dance at 7:30 p.m. Friday and four sessions starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville.
The event will commemorate the 46th anniversary of the venue.
Cost is $10 per person per session. For more information, call 903-277-8681.
Fourth Street at I-35 closed Saturday
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close Fourth Street at Interstate 35 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to set beams for the new northbound main lane bridge.
Fourth Street traffic will be directed to University Parks Drive.
After-school care enrollment
Registration is underway for after-school care at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. The centers will offer after-school camps from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for kids ages 5 to 13.
The program begins Monday, and the monthly rate is $65.
To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.
