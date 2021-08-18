Waco-area news briefs: Square dance marks 46th anniversary of Allemande Hall

Vaccination clinic sites listed

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children. Walk-ins are welcome, with appointments available via covidwaco.com. Clinic times include:

Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Summer of Downtown concert series, Seventh Street and Austin Avenue

Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harmony Science Academy, 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive; 10 a.m. to noon, Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road

Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive.

Allemande Hall anniversary dance

The Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers will host a dance at 7:30 p.m. Friday and four sessions starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville.

The event will commemorate the 46th anniversary of the venue.

Cost is $10 per person per session. For more information, call 903-277-8681.

Fourth Street at I-35 closed Saturday