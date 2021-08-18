 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Square dance marks 46th anniversary of Allemande Hall
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Square dance marks 46th anniversary of Allemande Hall

Vaccination clinic sites listed

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children. Walk-ins are welcome, with appointments available via covidwaco.com. Clinic times include:

  • Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Summer of Downtown concert series, Seventh Street and Austin Avenue
  • Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harmony Science Academy, 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive; 10 a.m. to noon, Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive.

Allemande Hall anniversary dance

The Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers will host a dance at 7:30 p.m. Friday and four sessions starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville.

The event will commemorate the 46th anniversary of the venue.

Cost is $10 per person per session. For more information, call 903-277-8681.

Fourth Street at I-35 closed Saturday

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close Fourth Street at Interstate 35 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to set beams for the new northbound main lane bridge.

Fourth Street traffic will be directed to University Parks Drive.

After-school care enrollment

Registration is underway for after-school care at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. The centers will offer after-school camps from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for kids ages 5 to 13.

The program begins Monday, and the monthly rate is $65.

To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

