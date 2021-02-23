Waco-area news briefs: Square dancing lessons to start Monday

Food distribution Thursday
Central Texas Food Bank will have a mass food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
This special distribution is intended to get free food to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food which will vary depending on available supplies. The event is primarily designed as a drive-thru, but no one in need will be turned away.
The food bank needs volunteers for these events. Anyone interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.
Recipients who are driving through are asked to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Those arriving via public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area. Recipients without vehicles should bring containers to carry the food, as it will be in boxes that may be difficult to carry.
Lenten fish fry
St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish of Elk will have its Lenten Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday through March 26 at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road.
The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.
Mardi Gras Ball postponed
The Waco Mardi Gras Ball benefiting the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children has been postponed until May 22.
For more information, email asorley@advocacycntr.org or call 752-9330, ext. 127.
Square dance lessons offered
Waco Stars Mainstream Square Dance Lessons and the Waco Stars Square Dance Club will host square dance lessons for new dancers, starting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville. Lessons will continue on Monday evenings for 16 weeks.
The first three lessons are free, then cost $3 per person each night. Also, a family rate for couples with children is available. A partner is not necessary as there are experienced dancers available.
For more information, call 836-0093, or email wendelmr662@gmail.com or crocketts1955@yahoo.com.
