Waco-area news briefs: St. Alban's hosting foster care education sessions

Medicare education class

An educational meeting for new Medicare enrollees is at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

Attendees will learn about Social Security, supplemental insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and how to gauge the difference, as well as Medicare Part D (prescriptions).

Call 254-292-1843 for more information.

Foster care education

Families and Foster Care Coalition and St. Alban's Episcopal Church are hosting events Tuesday and Wednesday to give the public a chance to learn more about the foster care in the community.

The sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. each night at St. Alban's, 305 N. 30th St. Dinner and child care will be provided.

RSVP at bit.ly/wacofostercare.

Emergency Response Class

The Waco Office of Emergency Management will have a Community Emergency Response Class from Friday through Sunday, June 26, at the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center, 721 N. Fourth St.

The class is intended to provide the knowledge and skills citizen volunteers need to effectively serve their community.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/WacoOEM.

Texas Ranger Talks

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, will host Texas Ranger Talks at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

An active or retired Texas Ranger will speak about their service for about 30 minutes, followed by 15 minutes for questions and answers. Presentations are included with regular admission to the museum.

Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, and $4 for children ages 6-12.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.