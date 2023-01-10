Waco-area news briefs: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church to host food giveaway Saturday

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will host a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

MCC closed Monday

McLennan Community College will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Classes resume Tuesday.

For more information, call 254-299-8622 or visit www.mclennan.edu.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road. Roxanne Glaser, known as the SuperDoodleGirl, will demonstrate the drawn to gratitude process in which participants will learn to sketch letters and calm the mind with breathing exercises and mindful doodling.

'While We're Waiting' meets

The Waco "While We're Waiting" Support group for bereaved parents will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. The group warmly welcomes parents who have lost a child at any age. For more information, email wacowhilewerewaiting@yahoo.com or go to whilewerewaiting.org.

MLK Peace March

The Waco chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. invite the Waco community to join in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March and Observance beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The march will start in Indian Spring Park, crossing the Washington Avenue bridge and marching down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. After the march, there will be a youth essay contest, community cleanup with the National Women in Agriculture Association, canned goods drive and an educational program with community entertainers.

For more information on the free event, call 254-366-6029.

Mayborn Community Day

Monday is Community Day at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Days are an opportunity for visitors to explore the museum’s Discovery Center, Natural History Hall and Historic Village for free.

The Mayborn offers Museums for All and other discounts all year long. Families who qualify for state food assistance and show an EBT card can receive $1 per person admission for up to two adults and all the children in the household.