Waco-area news briefs: St. Joseph's Catholic Church picnic Sunday

Plates are $8, including dessert, until sold out.

West cleanup day Saturday

City of West cleanup day will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, or until the containers are full.

Containers will be at the city garage, 205 W. Pine St. Proof of West residency is required for the cleanup day.

Contact the city of West for a complete list of items that will not be accepted. The list includes tires, batteries, paint, oil, refrigerants, electronics, gasoline and hazardous or biomedical waste.

Gardening and canning class

The local National Women in Agriculture Association chapter will have a garden and canning class from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at NeighborWorks, 922 Franklin Ave.

Registration is required. For more information, call 254-227-2488.

St. Joseph's picnic Sunday

St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road in Axtell, will have its annual picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

A barbecue lunch with all the trimmings is $12.