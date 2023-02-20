Lenten fish fry

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road, is having its annual Lenten fish fry every Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. through March 31.

Plates cost $12, and are available to-go or dine in.

Drive-thru plates

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council #13902, 300 State Highway 320 in Westphalia, will sponsor a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry every Friday through March 31.

Plates cost $12 and are to-go only. Serving time is 3:30 to 7:15 p.m.

History lecture

The Baylor University Department of History will host Kaysha Corinealdi for a Black History Month lecture from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 240 of Baylor’s Foster Campus for Business and Innovation.

Corinealdi, assistant professor of history at Emerson College, will present “Panama in Black: Afro-Caribbean World Making in the Twentieth Century.” It is free and open to the public.

Titled after her recently published book, Corinealdi’s lecture will focus on how we remember, write and conceptualize histories of Black activism in the Americas.

Swapping stories

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Storytellers and story listeners are welcome.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Slithering showcase

The Oglesby Lions Club will have its 53rd annual Rattlesnake Roundup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Oglesby Community Center, 117 Main St. in Oglesby.

Cost is $5 per person, or free for kids under 6 years old.

Business in Ukraine

“Ten Lessons Learned in 12 Month of War in Ukraine: An Economic Historian’s Perspective,” a lecture featuring University of Texas visiting associate professor Volodymyr Kulikov, will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday in Kayser Auditorium in the Hankamer Academic Building at Baylor University.

Marking the anniversary of Russia’s heightened aggression, the event will examine the situation in Ukraine and set it in historical perspective. Kulikov retains an affiliation with the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv and has had previous appointments at the Central European University in Budapest and Vienna, and at the Karazin Kharkiv National University in Kharkiv. Kulikov specializes in the business history of Eastern Europe, and much of his work has focused on Ukrainian regions that are currently in conflict.