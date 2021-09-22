Waco-area news briefs: St. Martin of Tours picnic to-go

St. Martin of Tours picnic

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 245 St Martin's Church Road, near West, will have its annual picnic Sunday.

A fried chicken and sausage dinner will be served starting at 11 a.m. Plates are $12. Because of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, dining will be to-go only. A raffle drawing will be held at the conclusion of an auction.

Mooreville UMC Clays for Christ

Mooreville United Methodist Church's third annual Clays For Christ Sporting Clay Shoot will be Saturday at Weber’s Guns, 14757 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Troy. Breakfast will start at 8 a.m., with sign-in at 9 and shooting at 10.

Entry fee is $175 for an individual, $450 for a team of four. Fees cover ear protection, 12- or 20-gauge shotgun shells, breakfast and lunch.

For entry information, contact Ryan Ford at 254-420-8899 or ford272121@gmail.com.

Oglesby Lions Club fish fry

The Oglesby Lions Club will host a fish fry from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St.