Waco-area news briefs: St. Martin of Tours picnic to-go

St. Martin of Tours picnic
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 245 St Martin's Church Road, near West, will have its annual picnic Sunday.
A fried chicken and sausage dinner will be served starting at 11 a.m. Plates are $12. Because of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, dining will be to-go only. A raffle drawing will be held at the conclusion of an auction.
Mooreville UMC Clays for Christ
Mooreville United Methodist Church's third annual Clays For Christ Sporting Clay Shoot will be Saturday at Weber’s Guns, 14757 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Troy. Breakfast will start at 8 a.m., with sign-in at 9 and shooting at 10.
Entry fee is $175 for an individual, $450 for a team of four. Fees cover ear protection, 12- or 20-gauge shotgun shells, breakfast and lunch.
For entry information, contact Ryan Ford at 254-420-8899 or ford272121@gmail.com.
Oglesby Lions Club fish fry
The Oglesby Lions Club will host a fish fry from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St.
Cost is $10 per plate. After the fish fry, a concert featuring the Bosque River Band will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. The cost is $10.
All proceeds will go to the Oglesby Lions Club, to be used for community support.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 469-450-4973.
MCC Constitution Day event
McLennan Community College’s government department will host a Constitution Day event at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 111 of the Michaelis Academic Center. Rebecca Flavin, a Baylor University senior lecturer and active member of the League of Women’s Voters, will present “Celebrating the 19th Amendment: Voting Like a Girl for Over 100 Years.”
