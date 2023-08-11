Choral Society Auditions

The Central Texas Choral Society will hold auditions for the upcoming season at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.

The local ensemble will perform Maurice Duruflé's "Requiem" Nov. 12 with other performances scheduled in December, February and June, including a tour of Ireland.

Singers can sign up for an audition time by emailing centexchoralsociety@gmail.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Mayborn Mystery Monday

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, holds Mystery Mondays every week from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a storytime and crafts geared toward kids 5 and under.

This week’s guest is Miss Melissa, the museum's assistant engagement coordinator.

Feast Day Festival

St. Mary’s Church of the Assumption in West will hold its annual Feast Day Festival with fun and fellowship at 11 a.m. Sunday at the West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive in West.

Fried or baked chicken and sausage plates with trimmings are $13 for adults and $9 for children. The event will also include a live auction, raffle, bingo and country store.

Cooling center open

The city of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will operate a cooling center from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available. Pets are welcome as long as they are in a crate. The cooling center will be extended as needed depending on the weather.

‘Phantom’ silent movie

Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, will screen the 1925 silent film “The Phantom of the Opera,” with organist Jim Pitts accompanying the film, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

An ice cream social will precede the screening at 6, and the movie, with one intermission, will end before 9 p.m. Free popcorn will be served.

Admission is free.

Big Binky’s Family Day

Big Binky’s 13th annual Waco Family Day BBQ will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Oscar DuConge Park, 1504 J.J. Flewellen Road.

A drive-thru back-to-school giveaway is part of the event, which will offer free school supplies, including backpacks and sneakers, as well as free food and drink. Limited quantities of school supplies are available, and children must be present to receive them.

Professional basketball player Kenrich Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder is expected to be at the event.

Kick Off Luncheon

Former NFL player Santana Dotson will be the keynote speaker at the Kick Off Luncheon starting at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda will preview the 2023 Bears team.

Tickets cost $55 and are available by calling the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce at 254-757-5600.

Bonnie and Clyde lecture

Historic Waco’s fall lecture on Bonnie and Clyde will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The lecture will focus on Bonnie and Clyde’s history in Waco.

Tickets are $5 at the door or free for Historic Waco members or student with a current school ID.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

IDD program

Literacy, life skills and fun activities are on the agenda for a program for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The program is a partnership with the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network.

Retro Radio fundraiser

The Retro Radio 2023 fundraiser for Archway of Hope will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Presented by DJ Flashback, the event will include elevated dance stages with props; extra large screens featuring iconic music videos from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s; along with contests, dinner and unlimited drinks.

Tickets are $150 with tables of eight for $1,750, available at eventbrite.com.

Archway of Hope is local nonprofit that that helps families who are grieving the untimely death of a loved one. It produces documentaries, videos, cards and other tributes, and also connects families with comfort and healing resources.