Waco-area news briefs: St. Paul UCC planning tour of Schulenburg churches

Shoe drive underway

Foster Village of Waco has launched its annual shoe drive and is accepting donations through Aug. 10.

The shoes will go to children and teens starting school this fall. Donations of new, school-appropriate shoes, including tennis shoes but not flip-flops, sizes kids 7 to adult 12, can be dropped off at the following locations: Club Pilates, 6500 Woodway Drive, Unit 117; Dunnam & Dunnam law firm, 4125 W. Waco Drive; Milk Bottle Cookies, 218 S. 11th St.; and Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Gift cards to Amazon, Walmart and Target are also welcome.

Alzheimer’s Walk contest

A car decorating contest and parade for the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Aug. 9. Cars will gather at 3 p.m. at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat, 201 W. Loop 340. From there, cars will drive to five care facilities, where residents and staff will be able to vote on their favorite cars.

The parade will end at George’s Restaurant on Hewitt Drive, where the Walk to End Alzheimer’s kick-off party will start at 5:30 p.m.

To register, email Jaylyn Schumpert at jaylyn.schumpert@cedarcresthospital.com.

Schulenburg tour

St. Paul United Church of Christ is planning a trip to the Schulenburg area Oct. 4 to see the acclaimed Painted Churches of Texas, built more than 100 years ago by Czech and German immigrants.

The day trip, led by M&M Tours of Hewitt, will pick passengers up at St. Paul Church, 212 Farm-to-Market Road 2307, five miles north of Marlin. It includes transportation and lunch at the Oakridge Smokehouse in Schulenburg.

For more information, email rememberstpaul@yahoo.com.