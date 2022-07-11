Waco-area news briefs: Stage 2 drought restrictions take effect Wednesday

Stage 2 drought restrictions

The city of Waco has issued mandatory restrictions in accordance with the Drought Contingency Plan to conserve the available water supply due to the ongoing drought. This decision requires residents and businesses to follow specific water restrictions effective Wednesday, July 13.

Outdoor watering will only be allowed only between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., and only on two days per week. Houses with odd-numbered addresses may water outdoors on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and those with even-numbered addresses on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Non-residential watering is allowed only on Mondays and Fridays. No outdoor watering is permitted on Thursdays.

All landscaping and outdoor water use is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition, water runoff extending past 10 feet of the property is considered excessive watering and is prohibited. Any violation of this ordinance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

Fifth Street closure

The Texas Department of Transportation will close Fifth Street from Clay Avenue to the Interstate 35 southbound frontage road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m Wednesday through Friday.

TxDOT is realigning Fourth and Fifth streets as traditional T-intersections at the I-35 frontage roads.The closure is necessary for paving work.

Drivers will be directed to use Sixth Street to access the southbound I-35 frontage road.

Voter registration drive

The McLennan County Republican Party and McLennan County Republican Women are sponsoring a voter registration drive Thursday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the party headquarters in the Westview Village shopping center, 539 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Call 254-772-6955.