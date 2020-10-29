Waco-area news briefs: Start saving Styrofoam now for Dec. 12 recycling event

Baylor Law Veterans Clinic

The Baylor Law Veterans Clinic will offer free estate planning for veterans and their spouses in Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day. Space is limited and is available by appointment only from Monday through Nov. 6.

Telephonic intake appointments will cover the five documents to be drafted by the clinic: will, power of attorney, medical power of attorney, declaration of guardian, and directive to physicians.

For more information, call 710-4244 or email LegalClinics@baylor.edu.

Mail-in ballot status tracker

The McLennan Elections Office has launched a new service to help voters track the status of their mail-in ballots. The Mail Ballot Activity button is available at www.mclennanvotes.com under the Nov. 3 Joint Election tab.

Voters who have applied to vote by mail can see if their ballot has been mailed out yet and if their returned ballot has reached the elections office.

Trunk or Treat event Saturday

Community Fellowship Church, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive, will host a Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.