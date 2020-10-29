Waco-area news briefs: Start saving Styrofoam now for Dec. 12 recycling event

Baylor Law Veterans Clinic
The Baylor Law Veterans Clinic will offer free estate planning for veterans and their spouses in Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day. Space is limited and is available by appointment only from Monday through Nov. 6.
Telephonic intake appointments will cover the five documents to be drafted by the clinic: will, power of attorney, medical power of attorney, declaration of guardian, and directive to physicians.
For more information, call 710-4244 or email LegalClinics@baylor.edu.
Mail-in ballot status tracker
The McLennan Elections Office has launched a new service to help voters track the status of their mail-in ballots. The Mail Ballot Activity button is available at www.mclennanvotes.com under the Nov. 3 Joint Election tab.
Voters who have applied to vote by mail can see if their ballot has been mailed out yet and if their returned ballot has reached the elections office.
Trunk or Treat event Saturday
Community Fellowship Church, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive, will host a Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks. Event organizers are asking that attendees limit themselves to one family per car. For more information, email michelejones1215@gmail.com.
Women's Clubs selling poinsettias
Waco Federation of Women's Clubs is selling 6-inch poinsettias for $12 each. To place an order, call Pat at 855-0925.
The plants will be picked up at 2900 Bosque Blvd. after Thanksgiving.
Styrofoam recycling in December
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a Drive-Thru Styrofoam Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drive. Look for a UHaul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicles. Material will be removed from the vehicle.
Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, are accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted. Styrofoam should be clean, and small pieces should be in a bag.
Please arrive early, as the truck may reach capacity. The service is free.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
