Waco-area news briefs: State of the City, County lunch Thursday

Stressbusting class for caregivers

The Area Agency on Aging will start a nine-week Stressbusting for Family Caregivers class Wednesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The class will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 8.

To register, call Jaylie Beckenhauer at 254-741-1621.

State of the city, county

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of the City and County lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton are featured speakers.

For tickets, call the chamber at 254-757-5600.

Robertson DRT to meet

Sterling C. Robertson chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church downtown campus, 1300 Austin Ave.

Jill Barrow, executive director of Historic Waco Foundation, will present a talk on "Strong Women of Waco."

Lifelong Learning program