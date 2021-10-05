Waco-area news briefs: State of the City, County lunch Thursday

Stressbusting class for caregivers
The Area Agency on Aging will start a nine-week Stressbusting for Family Caregivers class Wednesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The class will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 8.
To register, call Jaylie Beckenhauer at 254-741-1621.
State of the city, county
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of the City and County lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton are featured speakers.
For tickets, call the chamber at 254-757-5600.
Robertson DRT to meet
Sterling C. Robertson chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church downtown campus, 1300 Austin Ave.
Jill Barrow, executive director of Historic Waco Foundation, will present a talk on "Strong Women of Waco."
Lifelong Learning program
Baylor University’s Lifelong Learning program will present “Understanding Cybersecurity in Today’s World” with Keith Kooyman, a cybersecurity instructor at Texas State Technical College, at 10 a.m. Friday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Refreshments will be served at 9:30. The event is free, and no advance registration is required.
Food manager training RSVP
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and MCC's Continuing Education Department will offer a professional food manager certification training course Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 at the extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost is $125. The food manager’s certification will be valid anywhere in the state of Texas for five years. Reservations are due by Friday.
For more information, call 254-757-5180.
