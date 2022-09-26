Waco-area news briefs: 'Steel Magnolias' opens Thursday at MCC

'Art of Flourishing'

Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St., will host the official book launch of “The Art of Flourishing,” edited by local author and entrepreneur Lauren da Silva from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Da Silva has curated a collection of three books that amplify the stories of 45 women who have overcome fear with courage, found belonging by just being, and are making their dreams and visions come true.

HWF hosts party

Historic Waco Foundation is sponsoring a Murder Mystery Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.

Participants will investigate the murder of Mr. Varner and enjoy refreshments while interrogating suspects to see if they can figure out the who, how and why. Come dressed in Victorian fashion to be entered into an October raffle.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at historicwaco.org/upcoming-events or at the door. HWF members are entitled to a 20% discount.

Call 254-753-5166 for more information.

Literacy coalition meets

The Central Texas Literacy Coalition meets Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. at West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Waco City Council Member Jim Holmes of District 5 will present checks to five nonprofit organizations with a goals of literacy. Sarah Pedrotti, executive director of studenta advocacy for Transformation Waco, will be the guest speaker.

For questions, call or text 254-722–6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.

MCC's 'Steel Magnolias'

McLennan Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias” Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Ball Performing Arts Center on the MCC campus.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors, military members, veterans and students; and free for MCC employees and students.

There are also two matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Call 254-299-8200 or email boxoffice@mclennan.edu for more information.

Cooking Well with Friends

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting “Cooking Well with Friends” from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Participants will take home three freezable meals they create during the class. The cost is $50.

For more information on the course or other family and community health learning opportunities, contact Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.