Waco-area news briefs: Step Up & Scale Down class kicks off Jan. 25

Step Up & Scale Down class
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on the USDA 2010 Dietary Guidelines intended to help Americans choose a healthy eating plan.
The program consists of weekly lessons to help participants move toward a healthier weight and includes a weekly weight check-in, a challenge to “stay the course,” healthy recipes and tips, exercise resources and a weight-loss planner.
The series will kick off Jan. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost for the 12-week program is $25.
To register, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
MidTex Farm and Ranch Show
The MidTex Farm & Ranch Show takes place at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd., on Jan. 11-12.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 12.
Admission is free.
Special needs art class
Registration is open for a special needs art class that will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
Space is limited and registration is required. The YMCA asks that caregivers remain with participants during the class.
Cost is $15 and registration ends Saturday.
For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Stress-Busting caregiver class
The Area Agency on Aging kicks off a new class designed for caregivers of patients with chronic conditions on Monday, Jan. 10. Stress-Busting is a nine-week class that meets each Monday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The class is free.
To enroll, call 254-723-2876.