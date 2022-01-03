 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Step Up & Scale Down class kicks off Jan. 25
Step Up & Scale Down class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on the USDA 2010 Dietary Guidelines intended to help Americans choose a healthy eating plan.

The program consists of weekly lessons to help participants move toward a healthier weight and includes a weekly weight check-in, a challenge to “stay the course,” healthy recipes and tips, exercise resources and a weight-loss planner.

The series will kick off Jan. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost for the 12-week program is $25.

To register, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

MidTex Farm and Ranch Show

The MidTex Farm & Ranch Show takes place at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd., on Jan. 11-12.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 12.

Admission is free.

Special needs art class

Registration is open for a special needs art class that will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

Space is limited and registration is required. The YMCA asks that caregivers remain with participants during the class.

Cost is $15 and registration ends Saturday.

For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.

Stress-Busting caregiver class

The Area Agency on Aging kicks off a new class designed for caregivers of patients with chronic conditions on Monday, Jan. 10. Stress-Busting is a nine-week class that meets each Monday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The class is free.

To enroll, call 254-723-2876.

