Waco-area news briefs: Step Up & Scale Down class kicks off Jan. 25

Step Up & Scale Down class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on the USDA 2010 Dietary Guidelines intended to help Americans choose a healthy eating plan.

The program consists of weekly lessons to help participants move toward a healthier weight and includes a weekly weight check-in, a challenge to “stay the course,” healthy recipes and tips, exercise resources and a weight-loss planner.

The series will kick off Jan. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost for the 12-week program is $25.

To register, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

MidTex Farm and Ranch Show

The MidTex Farm & Ranch Show takes place at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd., on Jan. 11-12.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 12.

Admission is free.

Special needs art class