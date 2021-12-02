Waco-area news briefs: Stilwell Retirement raffling homemade quilt

Waco Wonderland returns

Waco Wonderland will return to downtown Waco’s Heritage Square on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, kicking off at 5 p.m. Friday with the opening of a Ferris wheel, live music, food and merchant vendors, live reindeer, and visits with Santa. A tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show at 7 p.m. will conclude the first evening of holiday festivities.

Saturday will feature the Wonderland Parade at 10 a.m. along Austin Avenue downtown.

Lutefisk dinner Saturday

The Cranfills Gap Lions Booster Club will hold its 56th annual Lutefisk Dinner from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday at 505 S. Second St.

Proceeds from the Norwegian meal of lutefisk, plus turkey, dressing and all the fixings served family-style, benefit Cranfills Gap ISD.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students.

For more information, call 254-253-1210.

Youth toy drive

The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will have its annual holiday toy drive from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Aspiring Future Leaders Academy parking lot, 119 N. Hewitt Drive.