Waco-area news briefs: StoryWalk event guides kids from page to page along a walking trail

Lifelong Learning program

Baylor Lifelong Learning will hold its fall kickoff event at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The program, featuring Bob Darden, is titled “People Get Ready! How Baylor and Waco Became Home to the World’s Largest Collection of Black Sacred Music … and Why It Matters.”

For more information, call 254-710-1110.

Greater Zion food giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks. For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Square dance lessons

Waco Stars Dance Club will host beginning square dance lessons starting from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12 at Allamande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville.

The first two lessons are free, then $3 per person after that. For more information, call Wendell Moore at 254-836-0093 or 254-715-2749.

StoryWalk for kids

The Waco-McLennan Library will host a StoryWalk at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

The event is meant to be a fun, educational and healthy way for children and parents to read a book by walking from page to page along a trail.

Children’s librarians will help guide guests along the path. The book now on display is “Say What?” a book about baby animals and the ways they communicate.

For more information, email MonicaS@wacotx.gov.