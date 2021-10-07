Waco-area news briefs: Styrofoam collection event Saturday morning at Cobbs

Square dancing meeting
Texas Association of Singles Square Dance will host its annual President’s Meeting on Friday and Saturday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive.
Cost is $8 per dancer. For more information, visit squaredancetx.com or hotsrda.org.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host a drive-through COVID-19 clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Registration is strongly encouraged, at www.covidwaco.com or 254-750-5460. Participants getting a second or third dose should bring the card showing dates of previous vaccinations.
Down on the Bayou
Youth Connection will hold its 15th annual Down on the Bayou fundraising event from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. Guests will dine on cajun/mixed cuisine while dancing the night away to The Steve Smith Group.
Youth Connection offers services that provide guidance and knowledge to help youths make wise choices in life.
Tickets to Down on the Bayou cost $75 per person. Tables of eight are available for $525.
For more information, call Carolyn Nichols at 254-202-8480 or Tammie Bowman at 254-300-3646.
Styrofoam recycling
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a Styrofoam recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St.
Cups, food containers and larger molded pieces and blocks are accepted. The service is free.
Waco Calligraphy Guild
Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
For information, call 254-848-4165.
