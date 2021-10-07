Waco-area news briefs: Styrofoam collection event Saturday morning at Cobbs

Square dancing meeting

Texas Association of Singles Square Dance will host its annual President’s Meeting on Friday and Saturday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive.

Cost is $8 per dancer. For more information, visit squaredancetx.com or hotsrda.org.

COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host a drive-through COVID-19 clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Registration is strongly encouraged, at www.covidwaco.com or 254-750-5460. Participants getting a second or third dose should bring the card showing dates of previous vaccinations.

Down on the Bayou

Youth Connection will hold its 15th annual Down on the Bayou fundraising event from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. Guests will dine on cajun/mixed cuisine while dancing the night away to The Steve Smith Group.

Youth Connection offers services that provide guidance and knowledge to help youths make wise choices in life.