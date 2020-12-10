Waco-area news briefs: Styrofoam recycling collection Saturday in Waco

Old Fort Parker Christmas weekend
Old Fort Parker will host its Christmas celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children 6-11, and free for children 5 and younger.
The event will feature Native American drummers, a mountain man rendezvous encampment, Texas colonial re-enactors, pirates, gunfighters, crafters, demonstrators of traditional skills and wagon rides.
Old Fort Parker is at 866 Park Road 35, a mile off State Highway 14 between Groesbeck and Mexia.
Foster Festivus adoption drive
The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.
Animals can be picked up from the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, through Dec. 23 to be cared for through at least Jan. 4.
For more information, call 754-1454.
Styrofoam recycling Saturday
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a Drive-Thru Styrofoam Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills Drive and Waco Drive. Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicles while material is unloaded.
Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, are accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted. Styrofoam should be cleaned, and small pieces should be in a bag.
Please arrive early, as the truck may reach capacity. The service is free.
Drive-thru giveaway outreach
Phenomenal Connections Outreach Inc. will have its Holiday Drive Thru Give Away from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1501 Maple Ave.
Household items such as paper towels, toilet tissue, storage bags, dryer sheets and trash bags will be given away.
For more information, call Teresa Turner at 722-1307, Rosalyn Rodgers at 214-4747 or Erica Scarlett 469-783-7664.
Breakfast with Santa
The Historic Waco Foundation's East Terrace House Museum will host a Breakfast with Santa event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 100 Mill St.
Cost is $15 per family. The event will include photos with Santa Claus and a goody bag to take home, as well as holiday treats.
For more information, call 753-5166.
