Waco-area news briefs: Styrofoam recycling collection Saturday

Old Fort Parker Christmas weekend

Old Fort Parker will host its Christmas celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children 6-11 and free for children 5 and younger.

The event will feature Native American drummers, a mountain man rendezvous encampment, Texas colonial re-enactors, pirates, gunfighters, crafters, demonstrators of traditional skills and wagon rides.

Old Fort Parker is at 866 Park Road 35, a mile off State Highway 14 between Groesbeck and Mexia.

Foster Festivus adoption drive

The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.

Animals can be picked up from the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, through Dec. 23 to be cared for through at least Jan. 4.

For more information, call 754-1454.

Styrofoam recycling Saturday