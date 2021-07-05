Waco-area news briefs: Styrofoam recycling event set for Sunday

Buffalo Cornhole Tournament

The Buffalo Cornhole Tournament will be Friday and Saturday at the Leon County Expo Center. Registration will be available Friday at the door.

Public admission is $10. Following Friday’s competition, there will be a dance for competitors and spectators from 9 p.m. until midnight, featuring live music by Fly By Nighters band.

For more information, call 903-388-4930.

Troy vaccination clinic

First Baptist Church in Troy will host the Texas National Guard COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Team from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the church parking lot, 20 Church Ave.

The team will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine for anyone age 12 and up who wishes to be vaccinated. Vaccines are free to the public. No appointment needed, but participants should RSVP so enough vaccines are available for everyone who wants one throughout the day.

RSVP by calling 254-938-2582 or emailing the church at fbctroytx@fbctroyx.org with how many people in your group will be receiving vaccines.

The second clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31.

Styrofoam recycling event Sunday