Waco-area news briefs: Sul Ross accepting duplicate bridge players

Sul Ross open to bridge players
Sul Ross Senior Center is now open to duplicate bridge players. Games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday are open to all. The game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday is open to 0-499 masterpoint players.
Until further notice all players must have been vaccinated. Masks are optional.
Cost per game is $4 or less. For information or assistance with a partner, call 254-772-3377.
Flag retirement ceremony Monday
Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Road, will have a Flag Day celebration followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday.
The brief ceremony will celebrate President Woodrow Wilson’s 1916 proclamation setting aside June 14 as a day to recognize Congress’ adoption of the American flag. It will include the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, playing of taps and the folding of a flag. That flag will represent all the flags to be retired at the ceremony which follows.
First Guaranty blood drive
First Guaranty Bank will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 7600 Woodway Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Pam Lambert at 254-761-1004.
Downsville VFD barbecue Saturday
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday at the department, 7701 S. Third St.
Proceeds will go for upkeep of trucks and equipment and to purchase new equipment. Tickets are $15 at the door.
For more information, email msusassy@aol.com.
Kosse homecoming, street dance
The Kosse community homecoming and street dance will run from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Kosse Community Center, 103 N. Narcissus St.
Cost is $25 at the door. T.G. Sheppard, Gordon Collier Band, James Carothers and Kelly Lang will provide entertainment.
For more information, call 254-375-2212.
Fall prevention class forming
The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas will host A Matter of Balance - Falls Prevention form 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road.
The class is free and will meet once a week for eight weeks.
For more information, call 254-292-1857.
