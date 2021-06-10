Waco-area news briefs: Sul Ross accepting duplicate bridge players

Sul Ross open to bridge players

Sul Ross Senior Center is now open to duplicate bridge players. Games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday are open to all. The game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday is open to 0-499 masterpoint players.

Until further notice all players must have been vaccinated. Masks are optional.

Cost per game is $4 or less. For information or assistance with a partner, call 254-772-3377.

Flag retirement ceremony Monday

Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Road, will have a Flag Day celebration followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday.

The brief ceremony will celebrate President Woodrow Wilson’s 1916 proclamation setting aside June 14 as a day to recognize Congress’ adoption of the American flag. It will include the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, playing of taps and the folding of a flag. That flag will represent all the flags to be retired at the ceremony which follows.

First Guaranty blood drive

First Guaranty Bank will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 7600 Woodway Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.