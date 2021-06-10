 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: Sul Ross accepting duplicate bridge players
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Sul Ross accepting duplicate bridge players

  • 0

Sul Ross open to bridge players

Sul Ross Senior Center is now open to duplicate bridge players. Games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday are open to all. The game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday is open to 0-499 masterpoint players.

Until further notice all players must have been vaccinated. Masks are optional.

Cost per game is $4 or less. For information or assistance with a partner, call 254-772-3377.

Flag retirement ceremony Monday

Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Road, will have a Flag Day celebration followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday.

The brief ceremony will celebrate President Woodrow Wilson’s 1916 proclamation setting aside June 14 as a day to recognize Congress’ adoption of the American flag. It will include the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, playing of taps and the folding of a flag. That flag will represent all the flags to be retired at the ceremony which follows.

First Guaranty blood drive

First Guaranty Bank will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 7600 Woodway Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Pam Lambert at 254-761-1004.

Downsville VFD barbecue Saturday

The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday at the department, 7701 S. Third St.

Proceeds will go for upkeep of trucks and equipment and to purchase new equipment. Tickets are $15 at the door.

For more information, email msusassy@aol.com.

Kosse homecoming, street dance

The Kosse community homecoming and street dance will run from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Kosse Community Center, 103 N. Narcissus St.

Cost is $25 at the door. T.G. Sheppard, Gordon Collier Band, James Carothers and Kelly Lang will provide entertainment.

For more information, call 254-375-2212.

Fall prevention class forming

The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas will host A Matter of Balance - Falls Prevention form 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road.

The class is free and will meet once a week for eight weeks.

For more information, call 254-292-1857.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert