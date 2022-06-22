Waco-area news briefs: Sul Ross building to become cooling center this weekend

Water garden tours

The Heart Of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will have its annual Heart of Texas Pond Tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at various backyard ponds and water gardens in the area.

Locations of the gardens open for free, self-guided tours are listed at hotwgps.com. Money raised through voluntary donations will go to support the Lake Waco Wetlands.

For more information, call 254-717-4665.

City cooling center

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave., as a cooling center to assist area residents with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.

The center will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Greater Zion food giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Radio club field day

The Heart of Texas Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at W5NCD Workshop, 12772 Chapel Road, near Old Lorena Road. The event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend.

Field Day is a showcase for amateur radio, which works reliably under all conditions from almost any location to create an independent communications network.

For more information contact Mike Davis at mike@na5x.com or 254-722-4150.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.