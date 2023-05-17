Summer track meeting

A parent meeting for those interested in the Team Waco Youth Summer Track and Field program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave. The meeting will provide a run-through of what to expect and help answer any questions, intended to help determine if the program is a good fit.

Friday is the deadline to sign up. Team Waco is open to boys and girls ages 5-18, and the cost is $75 per athlete.

Art Guild workshop

Art Guild of Central Texas will have a workshop on perspective by Julian Rosas from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Central Presbyterian Church Garden Room, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Cost is $10 for nonmembers. For more information, call 254-722-9928.

Fan donation drive

The Salvation Army and TXU Energy are asking for at least 100 new box fans to be donated during their fan drive’s kickoff from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 4721 W. Waco Drive. The drive will continue through May, and fans will be distributed to people in need as summer temperatures arrive soon.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Bruceville-Eddy festival

The city of Bruceville-Eddy will continue its annual Spring Fest with events Friday and Saturday.

There will be a concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday on the green behind City Hall, 144 Wilcox Drive.

A parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by events at City Hall, including lawnmower races, cow patty bingo, vendors, an auction, food, children’s area, dog shows, pony rides, power wheel races and a beard contest. The festival ends at 4 p.m.

For more information, call 254-859-5700.

Vines and Wines program

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service will host the sixth annual Central Texas Vines and Wines program from 8:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. Tuesday at Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 Farm-to-Market Road 1637 in Valley Mills.

The Bagnasco family will be hosting and focusing on vineyard management.

A breakfast and a steak lunch will be provided during the program. Registration costs $35 and will start at 8:30 a.m.

RSVP before Friday by calling 254-757-5180 or emailing Candace Chapman at candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Westphalia vet clinic

The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a vet clinic from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320.

Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost.

For more information, call Brian Wilde at 254-718-6764.

Blood pressure program

Greater Waco YMCA is sponsoring a Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program that will start Tuesday and continue from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776- 6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Free movie screening

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen “Carbon Colonialism” during a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The documentary details the practice of purchasing carbon credits to offset greenhouse gas emissions and explains how it has harmed the forests and people of Papua New Guinea. Vegan refreshments will be served.

The event is free, and everyone is welcome. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Police memorial run

The Waco Police Memorial Run will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive.

Registration is $40 for the 5K and $45 for the 10K, including walk-up registration.

To register in advance, go to runsignup.com.

It is a chipped race hosted by the Waco Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, with the assistance of Pro-Fit Race Timing.

Packet pickup will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Police Department, 3115 Pine Ave., and start at 7 a.m. on race day.

Crawfish boil Saturday

The sixth Annual Waco Goodfellas Crawfish Boil will start at noon Saturday at Lakeside Bar & Live Music, 6605 Airport Road.

The event will include crawfish, live music, drinks and a raffle for prizes.

All proceeds help the Waco Goodfellas fill its mission to help kids in the community at Christmastime.