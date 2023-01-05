Waco-area news briefs: Sunday is final day for railroad exhibit at Mayborn

Singing Seniors registration

The Baylor Singing Seniors will have its first 2023 rehearsal and registration Monday at Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive. Registration will start at 9 a.m., and rehearsal fill follow at at 9:30. The semester registration fee is $75.

For more information, call director Phillip Sitton at 210-887-5370.

Chipping of the Green

Keep Waco Beautiful, the city of Waco and Truett Services are sponsoring the annual Chipping of the Green from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

The Christmas tree recycling event is free, and no registration is necessary. A team will unload trees and mulch them on-site.

City to offer grants

The city of Waco will use a significant portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funding, in addition to money from the city's Tax Increment Financing zones and general fund, for its We All Win grant program for small businesses in historically blighted commercial corridors.

The application period ends Feb. 4, with reviews set for Feb. 20-24 and award notifications March 2.

To apply, go to waco-texas.com/weallwin.

Mayborn Community Day

Jan. 16 is Community Day at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, with free access to the museum’s Discovery Center, Natural History Hall, and Historic Village. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Mayborn offers discounts all year long, including Museums for All, which lets families who qualify for state food assistance and show an EBT card at the entrance to receive $1-per-person admission for up to two adults and all the children in the household.

Lunch with the Masters

The McLennan County Master Gardeners' January Lunch with the Masters will run from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 18 in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

The topic is tree health in tough times. Robert Swanson, a Hewitt arborist and owner of Swanson Tree, will present.

The session is free, and participants can bring a lunch. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Mayborn railroad exhibit

The annual Mayborn Express exhibit, presented by the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders, is open through Sunday, the final day of the exhibit.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Access to the exhibit is included in general admission, which is $10 adults, $9 seniors, $8 children ages 2-12.