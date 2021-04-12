Waco-area news briefs: Sunday service to focus on violence against Asians

Baylor parade Tuesday at 6 p.m.
A parade to honor the Baylor men’s basketball team will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.
The parade will begin at 14th Street and move down Austin Avenue to Waco City Hall at Third Street.
Service focuses on Asian violence
Church Under the Bridge is hosting a special worship service Sunday, called "Standing Up With Our Asian Friends.” It includes a panel of local Asian-Americans who will discuss the violence and discrimination their race has been experiencing across the nation over the last year.
The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. Everyone is welcome. Call (254) 235-7818 for more information.
Women's clubs selling caladiums
Waco Federation of Women's Clubs is selling red, pink and white caladiums, priced at $1 per bulb.
Contact Barbara Lloyd at (254)744-3779 or Carol Kolb at (254)772-6928 for more information.
Free COVID-19 testing site
Free COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St.
It is a saliva-based test, so do not eat or drink within a half-hour before the test. The drive-thru site is located in Parking Lot M.
Register at covidwaco.com.
Gholson Cemetery Association
The Gholson Cemetery Association's annual meeting is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at the Gholson First Baptist Church Activities Center.
For more information, call (254)722-7669.
Confederate veterans meeting
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive. Meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker will talk at 7.
For more information, call (254)717-1186.
Attic Treasures donations
Historic Waco Foundation is accepting donations for its Attic Treasures sale every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4328 W. Waco Dr.
For information on items wanted, for dropoff assistance, contact Emily MacDonald at (254)753-5166.
Grocery giveaway Tuesday
Pleasant Olive Church, in conjunction with Shepherd's Heart Pantry, is hosting a grocery giveaway Tuesday from 2-4 p.m.
The giveaway takes place at 1600 E. League St. and includes dry goods, canned good, produce items, and drinks.
