Waco-area news briefs: Sunday service to focus on violence against Asians

Baylor parade Tuesday at 6 p.m.

A parade to honor the Baylor men’s basketball team will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.

The parade will begin at 14th Street and move down Austin Avenue to Waco City Hall at Third Street.

Service focuses on Asian violence

Church Under the Bridge is hosting a special worship service Sunday, called "Standing Up With Our Asian Friends.” It includes a panel of local Asian-Americans who will discuss the violence and discrimination their race has been experiencing across the nation over the last year.

The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. Everyone is welcome. Call (254) 235-7818 for more information.

Women's clubs selling caladiums

Waco Federation of Women's Clubs is selling red, pink and white caladiums, priced at $1 per bulb.

Contact Barbara Lloyd at (254)744-3779 or Carol Kolb at (254)772-6928 for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing site