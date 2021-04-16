Waco-area news briefs: Sunday service to focus on violence against Asians

Food distribution next week

The Central Texas Food Bank will have a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary depending on available supplies. While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.

Free home repairs available

Grassroots Waco is sponsoring two groups of volunteers who provide home repairs to income-qualified homeowners in the Waco area.

The service weeks are June 7-10 and June 21-25. Repairs are to the outside of homes.

To qualify for repairs homeowners must complete an application by May 1 and demonstrate a need for repairs.

For more information, call 254-235-7358.

Attic Treasures annual sale

Historic Waco Foundation’s annual Attic Treasures sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and May 1, and from noon to 5 p.m. May 2 at 4328 W. Waco Drive.

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.