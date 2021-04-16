Waco-area news briefs: Sunday service to focus on violence against Asians

Food distribution next week
The Central Texas Food Bank will have a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary depending on available supplies. While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.
Free home repairs available
Grassroots Waco is sponsoring two groups of volunteers who provide home repairs to income-qualified homeowners in the Waco area.
The service weeks are June 7-10 and June 21-25. Repairs are to the outside of homes.
To qualify for repairs homeowners must complete an application by May 1 and demonstrate a need for repairs.
For more information, call 254-235-7358.
Attic Treasures annual sale
Historic Waco Foundation’s annual Attic Treasures sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and May 1, and from noon to 5 p.m. May 2 at 4328 W. Waco Drive.
Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Proceeds benefit Historic Waco’s homes. For more information, call 254-753-5166 or 254-644-6910.
Tarleton DEA drug take-back
Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the foyer of the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.
Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other sharp medical-related items will not be accepted.
For more information, call Shannon Hankhouse at 254-299-8322.
Service to focus on discrimination
Church Under the Bridge will have a worship service called "Standing Up With Our Asian Friends" at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. The service will include a panel of local Asians who will discuss the current violence and discrimination their race has been experiencing across the nation over the last year.
Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 254-235-7818.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.