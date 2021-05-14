Waco-area news briefs: Sunset Memorial Observation to honor Vietnam War veterans

Sunset Memorial Observation May 28
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1012 and Special Forces Association Chapter 93 will hold their annual Sunset Memorial Observation at 6 p.m. May 28 at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive.
It will include military honors for the 83 Waco-area residents killed in action during the Vietnam War. Family members and friends may also honor former military members who have recently passed away.
For more information, call Gary Urban at 254-715-6560.
Bellmead Family Dog Day
Bellmead Animal Control will have Family Dog Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Brame Park, between Oak Grove Drive and Hogan Lane.
The event will feature vendors, music, giveaways, lots of dogs and a microchip clinic.
Ladies Koinonia Reunion
God’s House of Prayer Church women’s ministry will present Ladies Koinonia Reunion at noon Saturday at the McGregor Senior Center, 416 W. Second St.
For more information, call Patsy Reed at 254-339-4846.
NAACP justice series
Waco NAACP will present “Who Let George Zimmerman Go?” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The Zoom event is part of the group’s criminal justice series. William Snowden, founder of The Juror Project, will explain the importance of showing up for jury duty, how some prosecutors try to eliminate jurors and the factors at play in removing diversity from juries.
The Zoom ID is 926 2800 0095. For more information, call 254-733-5261.
Community development class
First Baptist Woodway and Viento Fuerte churches will have a 10-hour class on Christian Community Development from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 21 and May 22 at The Venue, 101 Ritchie Road.
Jimmy Dorrell will train participants how to move from providing relief for the poor and marginalized to development services which empower those in need.
For more information and cost, email Rene Maciel at rmaciel@firstwoodway.org. Some partial scholarships are available.
Waco Rose Society meeting
The Waco Rose Society will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 909 N. 18th St.
The meeting will be held after a tour of the gardens. The public is invited to attend. Membership to the Rose Society is free. For more information, call 254-822-1820.
