Waco-area news briefs: Sunset Memorial Observation to honor Vietnam War veterans

The Zoom event is part of the group’s criminal justice series. William Snowden, founder of The Juror Project, will explain the importance of showing up for jury duty, how some prosecutors try to eliminate jurors and the factors at play in removing diversity from juries.

The Zoom ID is 926 2800 0095. For more information, call 254-733-5261.

Community development class

First Baptist Woodway and Viento Fuerte churches will have a 10-hour class on Christian Community Development from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 21 and May 22 at The Venue, 101 Ritchie Road.

Jimmy Dorrell will train participants how to move from providing relief for the poor and marginalized to development services which empower those in need.

For more information and cost, email Rene Maciel at rmaciel@firstwoodway.org. Some partial scholarships are available.

Waco Rose Society meeting

The Waco Rose Society will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 909 N. 18th St.

The meeting will be held after a tour of the gardens. The public is invited to attend. Membership to the Rose Society is free. For more information, call 254-822-1820.

