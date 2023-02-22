Victorian to speak

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian will be the guest Friday at Baylor Lifelong Learning’s morning coffee.

Victorian will speak from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Refreshments will be served beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Lifelong Learning coffee events are free and do not require advance registration.

Rattlesnake roundup

The Oglesby Lions Club will have its 53rd annual Rattlesnake Roundup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Oglesby Community Center, 117 Main St. in Oglesby.

Cost is $5 per person, or free for kids under 6 years old.

Gospel music concert

In honor of Black History Month, Bledsoe-Miller Community Center will host the annual Gospel Explosion from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the city of Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

The celebration is free to attend. Groups performing include Generation Now, Heavenly Voices, Judah Worship Church, Miriam's Army, Praise in Motion, Rejoice, St. Paul A.M.E. Church and Waco Community Choir.

NAACP banquet

The Waco NAACP Scholarship banquet will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Tickets cost $50 each and are available at eventbrite.com. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Dinner will be catered by Sascee's Southern Eatery.

The event will mark the Waco NAACP's 87th anniversary. Michael Hurd, former director of the Texas Institute for the Preservation of History and Culture, is the featured speaker.

Business expo

Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive, will have a Black-Owned Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

It will offer an opportunity to shop and support local Black-owned small businesses from Richland Mall and surrounding areas. The expo will be filled with vendors showcasing their services and products.

Beam signing ceremony

Community supporters of G.W. Carver Middle School may sign the final beam to be installed in the new school between 1 and 5 p.m. Thursday at the school site, 1601 J.J. Flewellen Road.

The steel beam, which will carry the signatures of students, parents and other school supporters, will be installed above the entrance of the new building. The new school is expected to open for classes this fall.