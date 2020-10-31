Waco-area news briefs: Surge testing includes new sites

Post office open until 7 Tuesday
The United States Postal Service location at 430 W. State Highway 6 in Woodway will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to help voters with the return of their ballots.
Since Sept. 4, the USPS has processed and delivered more than 122 million ballots, including both blank ballots delivered from election officials to voters and completed ballots from voters to election officials.
Baylor Law Veterans Clinic
The Baylor Law Veterans Clinic will offer free estate planning for veterans and their spouses in Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day. Space is limited and is available by appointment only from Monday through Nov. 6.
Appointments will cover the five documents to be drafted by the clinic: will, power of attorney, medical power of attorney, declaration of guardian, and directive to physicians.
For more information, email LegalClinics@baylor.edu.
Sunday COVID-19 updates discontinued
Effective immediately, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will not provide a regular daily COVID-19 update on Sundays. Case counts from Sunday will be included in the normal updates on Mondays. The county's dashboard, www.covidwaco.com, will be updated on Monday.
Free COVID-19 tests using saliva method
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service is partnering with the state of Texas and city of Waco to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Here are the testing sites for this week. All times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All sites offer saliva tests, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before the test. Register at covidwaco.com.
Monday and Tuesday: Heritage Square, Fourth Street and Washington Avenue; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave.; Antioch Church, 505 N. 20th St.; and The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson, McGregor.
Wednesday-Friday: Heritage Square, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and Antioch Church.
Saturday: Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Antioch Church.
Nov. 8: Antioch Church.
