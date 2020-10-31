Waco-area news briefs: Surge testing includes new sites

Free COVID-19 tests using saliva method

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service is partnering with the state of Texas and city of Waco to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Here are the testing sites for this week. All times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All sites offer saliva tests, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before the test. Register at covidwaco.com.