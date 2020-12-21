Waco-area news briefs: Sykora Family Ford pancake breakfast Wednesday in West

Sykora pancake breakfast

Sykora Family Ford’s 23rd Annual Christmas Eve Pancake Breakfast will take place Thursday from 6-10 a.m. at Sykora Family Ford on I-35 in West as a “to-go” event.

Each year on Christmas Eve, Sykora Family Ford opens its doors to anyone for a free pancake breakfast. The dealership’s employees cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people. Everyone is invited, not just customers.

This year, due to COVID-19, the dealership will still welcome travelers for breakfast, delivering it directly to their vehicles. They will also deliver to-go breakfast to residents in West.

As in years past, the dealership will be closed while the Sykora Family serves pancakes.

Christmas edition online only

The Tribune-Herald Christmas Day and New Year’s Day editions will be online only. No print edition will be distributed on those holidays.

Subscribers can access the electronic edition at no additional charge by registering and activating their online account at wacotrib.com/activate if they have not already done so.

For more information, call 757-6916 or 757-5802.