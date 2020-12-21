Waco-area news briefs: Sykora Family Ford pancake breakfast Wednesday in West

Sykora pancake breakfast
Sykora Family Ford’s 23rd Annual Christmas Eve Pancake Breakfast will take place Thursday from 6-10 a.m. at Sykora Family Ford on I-35 in West as a “to-go” event.
Each year on Christmas Eve, Sykora Family Ford opens its doors to anyone for a free pancake breakfast. The dealership’s employees cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people. Everyone is invited, not just customers.
This year, due to COVID-19, the dealership will still welcome travelers for breakfast, delivering it directly to their vehicles. They will also deliver to-go breakfast to residents in West.
As in years past, the dealership will be closed while the Sykora Family serves pancakes.
Christmas edition online only
The Tribune-Herald Christmas Day and New Year’s Day editions will be online only. No print edition will be distributed on those holidays.
Subscribers can access the electronic edition at no additional charge by registering and activating their online account at wacotrib.com/activate if they have not already done so.
For more information, call 757-6916 or 757-5802.
Additionally, the Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas Day.
Holiday pet shelter deadline
Wednesday is the final day of the Humane Society of Central Texas' Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.
Animals can be picked up through and cared for through at least Jan. 4, 2021 from the shelter, 2032 Circle Rd. Kennels are available to borrow.
For more information, call 754-1454.
Pandemic press conference
The City of Waco will host a virtual press conference to give updates on local efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined McLennan County Judge Scott Felton; Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center; Dr. Brian Becker with Ascension Providence; and Dr. Umad Ahmad with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.
The press conference will be telecast live on www.wccc.tv.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
