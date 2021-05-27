Waco-area news briefs: T.G. Sheppard to play at Kosse homecoming June 12

Whataburger blood drive
The Whataburger at 1528 Hewitt Drive will host a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Mark Gamez at 254-666-0925.
Greater Zion grocery giveaway
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Vietnam Veterans service
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1012 and Special Forces Association Chapter 93 will hold the annual Sunset Memorial Observation at 6 p.m. Friday at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive.
It will include military honors for the 83 Waco area residents killed in action during the Vietnam War. Family members and friends may also honor former military members who have recently passed away.
For more information, call Gary Urban at 254-715-6560.
Bottled water giveaway Saturday
The St. Luke AME Church Men’s Ministry will have a community bottled water giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 117 E. Church St.
Water will be given to anyone in the Waco community. For more information, call 254-715-6035.
T.G. Sheppard to play Kosse event
The Kosse community homecoming and street dance will run from 6 p.m. to midnight June 12 at the Kosse Community Center, 103 N. Narcissus.
Cost is $25, payable at the door. T.G. Sheppard, Gordon Collier Band, James Carothers and Kelly Lang will be entertainers of the night.
For more information, call 254-375-2212.
Children’s theater summer camp
Registration is underway for the Waco Children’s Theatre’s summer performing arts camp, scheduled for June 14-30 at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
For registration information, call director Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707, go to www.wacochildrenstheatre.org or email info@wacochildrenstheatre.org.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.