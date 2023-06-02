HOTRAC community event

Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council will hold a public awareness event, Saving Bodies, Minds and Hearts, from 5 to 7 p.m. June 15 in the Waco ISD Stadium parking lot, 1401 S. New Road.

The free event is in conjunction with numerous community partners who will provide health screenings and information on healthy living, child abuse and neglect prevention, prevention of drownings, and more.

Community members will have the opportunity to get to know their first responders and emergency health care providers.

The Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council is a nonprofit that assists EMS providers and hospitals with the development of trauma and emergency health care systems for the region, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties.

For more information, call 254-202-8740.

Radio club field day

The Heart of Texas Amateur Radio Club will hold a Ham Radio Field Day from 10 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Club members will spend about 24 hours actively using their ham radios and will be available to discuss various operations and radio equipment. The public is invited to “Get on the Air” on a special station with the assistance of a licensed radio operator.

The event is free and open to all ages. Field Day is an opportunity to demonstrate to local organizations, and the public, ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location, create an independent wireless communications network, and how amateur radio operators might serve in an emergency.

Scouts will have an opportunity to earn the radio merit badge. A classroom will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, email mike@na5x.com.

Salvation Army help

The Salvation Army is seeking summer volunteers through the end of August.

Volunteers are needed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for dinner service at The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.

To volunteer, email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Dean Highland gathering

The Dean Highland Neighborhood Association will hold its third annual Neighborhood Gathering from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Waco Police Department headquarters, 3115 Pine Ave.

Community members are invited to enjoy free coffee and doughnuts.

For more information, call 254-717-7331.

Free legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will offer its monthly free legal clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.

Appointments are recommended. For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

Pull-tab donations

The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children’s books and membership renewals. It will take place on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, the street behind Target and West Waco Library.

Collection of pull-tabs from drink and food cans is an ongoing project of the association to benefit families staying at Ronald McDonald House in Temple. The association’s Children’s Book Project puts hundreds of books in the hands of young readers throughout the county every year.

Membership forms will be available for new and current members. Membership is open to all public school retirees, teachers, administrators and support staff served by Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Tornado walk

Waco Walks will have a tornado remembrance walk starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Tornado Memorial, Fourth Street and Austin Avenue. The event was rescheduled from May 13, due to inclement weather.

Eric Ames, associate director for advancement, exhibits and community engagement for Baylor University Libraries, will retrace the path of the tornado through downtown and share some of the facts, stories and legends associated with the storm.

At about 4:30 p.m. May 11, 1953, a tornado swept through downtown Waco with winds so strong almost 200 buildings were either destroyed or damaged to the point they had to be torn down. The storm killed 114.

Toliver Chapel VBS

Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., hosts Vacation Bible School June 12, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Dr. Debra Bishop will direct the VBS. For more information, call 254-799-6150.