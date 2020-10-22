Waco-area news briefs: Take unwanted, unused prescriptions to police this weekend

Drug Take Back events
Drug Take Back events will continue through Monday morning at the Waco and Hewitt police departments.
Drug Take Back Day gives the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse, theft and accidental consumption by children by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused or unwanted drugs. Veterinarian medications can also be disposed. No liquids, needles, sharps or aerosols will be accepted.
The Waco Police Department is at 3115 Pine Ave., and there is a drop site with a locked box in the lobby. The Hewitt Police Department is at 100 Patriot Court.
Vote by mail application deadline
The last day to apply to vote by mail is Friday. The county elections office must have received the application by 5 p.m.
The registration deadline for the Nov. 3 election has passed, but voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.
Voters can check to see if they are registered at votetexas.gov/register.
More information is available at www.co.mclennan.tx.us/1106/Voting-by-Mail or by calling 757-5043.
Dr Pepper Museum membership
The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., has launched a Museum Memberships program. Membership benefits cost $25 for adults and $12 for children. Benefits include five free 10-ounce Dr Peppers per membership year, two free Dr Pepper floats per year and unlimited visits to the museum.
Registration is available starting Friday on the museum's website, or starting Saturday in person.
Basketball officials sought
The Waco Basketball Officials Chapter is recruiting officials for the 2020-21 season. Prospective members must be at least 18 years old.
For more information, or to register, call Rodney Simms at 644-0610, Don Wenzel at 214-2707 or Earl Stinnett at 715-2615.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.