Waco-area news briefs: Take unwanted, unused prescriptions to police this weekend

Drug Take Back events

Drug Take Back events will continue through Monday morning at the Waco and Hewitt police departments.

Drug Take Back Day gives the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse, theft and accidental consumption by children by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused or unwanted drugs. Veterinarian medications can also be disposed. No liquids, needles, sharps or aerosols will be accepted.

The Waco Police Department is at 3115 Pine Ave., and there is a drop site with a locked box in the lobby. The Hewitt Police Department is at 100 Patriot Court.

Vote by mail application deadline

The last day to apply to vote by mail is Friday. The county elections office must have received the application by 5 p.m.

The registration deadline for the Nov. 3 election has passed, but voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.

Voters can check to see if they are registered at votetexas.gov/register.

More information is available at www.co.mclennan.tx.us/1106/Voting-by-Mail or by calling 757-5043.