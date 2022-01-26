Waco-area news briefs: Tarleton-Waco to offer free income tax help Saturday

Grocery giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Democratic candidates speak

Candidates in the March 1 Democratic primary for statewide and local offices will speak and meet with voters at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Harrison Senior Center, 1718 N. 42nd St.

Statewide candidates will include candidates for governor, attorney general, land commissioner, railroad commissioner, agriculture commissioner and judicial offices. Local candidates will include candidates for the Texas House and justice of the peace. State and local party leaders will also attend.

Doors open at 5:30. Masks are required. For more information, call the McLennan County Democratic Party office at 254-301-7648.

Free income tax help