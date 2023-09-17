Bonnie and Clyde lecture

Historic Waco presents its fall lecture on Bonnie and Clyde, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The lecture will focus on Bonnie and Clyde's history in Waco.

Tickets are $5 at the door or free for Historic Waco members or student with a current school ID.

Call 254-753-5166 for more information.

'Down on the Bayou'

Youth Connection, Inc. will hold its 17th annual "Down on the Bayou" fundraiser on Friday, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor. Tickets are $75 per person.

Patrons will feast on authentic Cajun/mixed cuisine while dancing to a live band and enjoying the opportunity to bid on many great auction items.

Youth Connection, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) agency with the mission to facilitate the development of self-worth, educational attainment and positive life choices in youth from all walks of life. Funds raised through "Down on the Bayou" will go directly to Youth Connection, Inc. services and educational efforts.

Contact Carolyn Nichols at 254-202-8480 or wacotx.youthconnection@gmail.com for more information.

Court visits MCC

Texas 10th Court of Appeals will visit McLennan Community College Monday and hold court beginning at 10 a.m. in the Conference Center.

Two cases will be heard during the campus visit session, with a question and answer session at 11:45 a.m.

The sessions are open to the public. However, no video or audio recording or photography will be allowed in the courtroom while court is in session. Individuals attending the session must wear appropriate attire, power off or silence electronic devices, and are not allowed to bring in food or beverages.

For more information, contact Lindsey Vanek at 254-299-8140.

Free Medicare class

A free Medicare educational meeting is set for 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The session includes information on Medicare enrollment, supplemental insurance plans, Medicare Advantage, and how to avoid scams and fraud.

For more information, call 254-292-1843 or email janet.enders@hot.cog.tx.us.

State of city, county

The State of the City and County Luncheon, presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at The Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton will speak.

Tickets are $65 for chamber members, $100 for non-members, and tables are available. Purchase tickets at https://ecs.page.link/XECe4.

NARFE meets

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets at noon Thursday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. All active and retired federal employees are cordially invited to attend.

Designer Purse Bingo

Designer Purse Bingo, a fundraiser benefiting the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children and sponsored by First National Bank of Central Texas, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Bingo prizes include designer handbags, with a raffle also available for a Louis Vuitton item worth $2,650. A photo booth, pop-up vendors including Kendra Scott, food from La Fiesta and dessert from Olive Branch will be provided.

Tickets are $50, with tables of eight available for $450 and VIP tables $1,000 at advocacycntr.org.

Lunch with the Masters

The McLennan County Master Gardeners will present its monthly lunch program from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105.

The program is titled “The Bulb Hunter: The Story Behind Southern Bulb Company” by Chris Wiesinger, author of “The Bulb Hunter” and “Heirloom Bulbs for Today.”

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Ida O’Keeffe lecture

Brazos Forum will present “Ida O’Keeffe: Escaping Georgia’s Shadow,” at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Overshadowed by her older and more famous sister, Ida O’Keeffe was also a gifted artist. Sue Canterbury, curator of American art at the Dallas Museum of Art, will discuss her art and the tense relationship with sister Georgia.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments begin at 2 p.m.