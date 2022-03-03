Waco-area news briefs: Texas Clogging Council Rally next week

The 43rd annual Texas Clogging Council Rally will run from 1:30 to 5 p.m. March 11 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Beginning lessons will be available, as well as on-site vendors.

For rally details, go to www.texas-clogging.com.

Bunco tournament

Merak No. 104 Daughters of the Nile will hold the Central Texas Bunco Tournament from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Entry fee is $35.

Doors open at 11:30 am., and the dice roll at 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Genie O'Neal at 254-855-5806 or cgo73557@gmail.com.

St. Joseph fish fry

St. Joseph Catholic Parish will have its Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., or until sold out, every Friday through April 8 at 9656 Elk Road in Elk.

Plates for dine-in or to-go cost $12.

Westphalia fish fry

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry from 3:30 to 7:15 p.m. Friday, or until sold out.

Plates cost $12 and are available to-go only. Orders can be picked up in the drive-thru lane behind the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia.

West KJT fish fry

West KJT No. 31 will have a fried fish dinner starting at 5 p.m. Friday at the St. Mary’s Parish Center Parking Lot in West, adjacent to the church at 301 S. Harrison St.

The dinner will benefit the Priest and Religious Retirement Fund.

Plates cost $12. Only drive-thru to-go orders will be available.

