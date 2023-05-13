School enrollment begins

Families of students registered for 2023-24 in Waco Independent School District's Transformation Waco schools will get free admission from 5 to 8 p.m. May 23 at Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.

To register new or returning students, go to wacoisd.org/register.

All registering students must bring parent or guardian's driver's license and student immunization record. New students also must also bring birth certificate, Social Security card, and proof of address, which could include a lease or utility bill.

In-person registration will be available on the following dates:

J.H. Hines, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday

Alta Vista, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday

G.W. Carver-Indian Spring, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Brook Avenue, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fan donation drive

The Salvation Army and TXU Energy are asking for at least 100 new box fans to be donated during their fan drive’s kickoff from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 4721 W. Waco Drive. The drive will continue through May, and fans will be distributed to people in need as summer temperatures arrive soon.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Petworking at the Park

Petworking in the Park, sponsored by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

Animal experts will provide free services for vaccinations, microchipping, pet health screenings, obedience training and pet adoption.

For more information, call 254-235-3204 or email info@centexchamber.com.

Lunch with the Masters

“Texas Native Plants and Birds Photography” will be the topic for a Lunch with the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Master Gardener Juan Anaya will present a pictorial adventure of Texas native plants, wildlife and birds. Anaya will give tips on how to attract hummingbirds, pollinators and other wildlife with native plants and water features.

Participants should feel free to bring lunch to the session.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Youth summer track

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation's Team Waco Youth Summer Track and Field program, available to kids ages 5-18.

Participants will train with college athletes and coaches at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave., participate in several track meets throughout the summer and have the opportunity to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation's Games of Texas State Meet.

For more information, call 254-750-5875.

Waco police community event

The Waco Police Department will hold a Community Opportunity Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Dewey Recreation Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

The event will bring together community resources with local youths, teens and young adults.

For more information, contact Eric Hawkins at 254-750-7064 or erich@wacotx.gov.

Bruceville-Eddy festival

The city of Bruceville-Eddy will hold its annual Spring Fest with events Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Events will kick off with an exhibition softball game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Duty Field, 248 Hungry Hill Road.

There will be a concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday on the green behind City Hall, 144 Wilcox Drive.

A parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by events at City Hall starting at 4 p.m., including lawnmower races, cow patty bingo, vendors, an auction, food, children’s area, dog shows, pony rides, power wheel races and a beard contest.

For more information, call 254-859-5700.

Goodfellas Crawfish Boil

The sixth annual Waco Goodfellas Crawfish Boil will start at noon Saturday, May 20, at Lakeside Bar & Live Music, 6605 Airport Road.

The event will include crawfish, live music, drinks and a raffle for prizes.

All proceeds help the Waco Goodfellas fill its mission to help kids in the community at Christmastime.

Waco tornado event

The Texas Collection Centennial Speaker Series will present “The Waco Tornado, 70 Years Later: The Calm, the Storm, the Aftermath” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

The free event will feature a discussion on the legacy, impact and documented aftermath of the May 11, 1953, Waco tornado, one of the deadliest in the United States and a turning point in the development of downtown Waco.

Panelists include Geoff Hunt, audiovisual curator for The Texas Collection at Baylor University; Waco historian and author Eric Ames; and meteorologist Brady Taylor.