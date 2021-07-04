Waco-area news briefs: Texas National Guard COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Team to visit Troy

City offices closed for holiday

City of Waco offices are closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day.

The landfill will be open during normal business hours. Monday’s trash collection will be serviced Wednesday.

The Waco-McLennan County Library system will close all branches Sunday and Monday.

Waco Transit buses and Medicaid trips will run as scheduled Monday, as will the La Salle-Circle Shuttle.

The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, the Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will remain open Sunday and Monday.

City reminder: Don't leave dogs in cars

The city of Waco is reminding residents it is against the law to leave dogs in cars unattended. Animals in yards must have access to water and shelter.

Violations can be reported to 254-750-1765.

Buffalo Cornhole Tournament RSVP

The Buffalo Cornhole Tournament will be Friday and Saturday at the Leon County Expo Center. Online registration is open through Monday and will be available at the door Friday.