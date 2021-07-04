Waco-area news briefs: Texas National Guard COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Team to visit Troy

City offices closed for holiday
City of Waco offices are closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day.
The landfill will be open during normal business hours. Monday’s trash collection will be serviced Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library system will close all branches Sunday and Monday.
Waco Transit buses and Medicaid trips will run as scheduled Monday, as will the La Salle-Circle Shuttle.
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, the Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will remain open Sunday and Monday.
City reminder: Don't leave dogs in cars
The city of Waco is reminding residents it is against the law to leave dogs in cars unattended. Animals in yards must have access to water and shelter.
Violations can be reported to 254-750-1765.
Buffalo Cornhole Tournament RSVP
The Buffalo Cornhole Tournament will be Friday and Saturday at the Leon County Expo Center. Online registration is open through Monday and will be available at the door Friday.
Public admission is $10. Following Friday’s competition, there will be a dance for competitors and spectators from 9 p.m. to midnight, featuring live music by Fly By Nighters band.
Food and merchandise vendors will be on-site.
For more information, call 903-388-4930.
Troy vaccination clinic
First Baptist Church in Troy will host the Texas National Guard COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Team from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the church parking lot, 20 Church Ave.
The team will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine for anyone age 12 and up who wishes to be vaccinated. Vaccines are free to the public. No appointment needed, but participants should RSVP so enough vaccines are available for everyone who wants one throughout the day.
RSVP by calling 254-938-2582 or emailing the church at fbctroytx@fbctroyx.org with how many people in your group will be receiving vaccines.
The second clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31.
Fish dinner Friday in McGregor
Roberson Chapel A.M.E. Church, 400 Arthur Ave. in McGregor, will have a fish fry from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Plates cost $10 each and include drink and dessert.
