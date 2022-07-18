Waco-area news briefs: Texas Ranger Talks planned for Saturday

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners have its monthly Lunch with the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, 9191 Woodway Drive in Woodway.

Sustainability expert Deb Tolman will discuss her keyhole garden method, microbiology, critter control, horticulture and composting. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch.

Waco NARFE

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday in the conference room at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 2501 Marketplace Drive. The agenda includes voting on an amendment to the bylaws and discussion on the state conference.

Medicare enrollment session

An educational meeting for people eligible to enroll in Medicare will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The class will cover Social Security, supplemental insurance, Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Part D. It is not a sales pitch, but a chance to learn about federal programs available to people about to turn 65.

The class is free, and light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Texas Ranger Talks

Texas Ranger Talks at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, are planned for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

An active or retired Texas Ranger will speak about their service. The event will last approximately 30 minutes followed by 15 minutes for questions and answers.

Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, and $4 for children 6-12.