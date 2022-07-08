Waco-area news briefs: Texas Ranger Talks set for Saturday at Hall of Fame and Museum

City cooling center

The city of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.

WFD Cool the Heat

The Waco Fire Department is continuing its Cool the Heat program, benefiting Waco’s most vulnerable residents during extreme heat emergencies.

New fans may be donated at any fire station. Fans will be distributed by Mission Waco to individuals and families who need them most.

For more information, call 254-750-1740.

Stargazing party July 23

Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will host a stargazing party from 8 to 10 p.m. July 23. The event is free, but space is limited. To reserve space, email waco_info@nps.gov.

Retired park ranger Larry Smith, a dark sky expert, will be the host. Visitors can view stars, planets and much more. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. Flashlights are recommended. Lights with a red filter are preferable.

Texas Ranger Talks

Texas Ranger Talks at Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, are planned for Saturday, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

An active or retired Texas Ranger will speak about their service. The talks last about 30 minutes, followed by 15 minutes for questions and answers. Presentations are included with regular admission to the museum.

Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, and $4 for children 6-12.