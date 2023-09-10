Farmers market

The Bridge Street Farmers Market will return this Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. for the fall season.

The market is located at Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

New vendors will include World Hunger Relief Inc. Feathered Fork Farms, Soooohummus, GG’s Flower Hut, Waco Herb Co., Flock and Flora, and G&G Gary’s Grill.

‘Narrative as Reality’

Martin Museum of Art, in Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, is hosting an informal and engaging conversation centered on its current exhibition “Narrative as Reality: Constructing an Identity.” Exhibition curator Dr. Valerie Gillespie will be interviewing artist and catalog contributor Dominic Chambers and artist Abi Salami.

The interview is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

‘All for Fun’

Literacy, life skills, and fun activities are all on the agenda for “All for Fun,” a program for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities that will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The program is in partnership with the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network.

Genealogy workshop

“Mi Familia: Our Legacy is the Stories We Share,” an event celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month, will run from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Participants can explore resources that will help them dig for their families’ Latin roots. Judge Billy and Ruth Martin will share the story of their genealogy journey as well as the tips and tricks they learned along the way. The event also will include information on what family history records are available in the U.S. and Mexico and how to document the stories found. Participants should bring a lunch to enjoy during the program. Drinks will be provided.

Square dance lessons

The Waco Stars Square Dance Club will offer square dance lessons for beginners from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville. The lessons will continue at the same time weekly.

Cost is $3 per night. For more information, contact Wendell Moore by call or text at 254-715-2749 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.

Alzheimer’s Expo

A McLennan County Alzheimer’s Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Road.

The event is a resource far people affected by the growing disease.

‘Texas State Parks’ lecture

Conservationist George Bristol will give a lecture at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Bristol is the author of “Texas State Parks: The First 100 Years, 1923-2023.” Bristol will help celebrate and reflect on the role of Texas state parks in Texas culture.

Bristol spent two decades persuading Texas lawmakers to increase state funding for 95 parks, historic sites and natural areas managed by Texas Parks and Wildlife. His efforts paid off in 2019, when voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment dedicating all sales tax revenue from certain sporting goods to the parks division and the Texas Historical Commission.

Liberty lecture at MCC

McLennan Honors College will host the Ken Starr Memorial Lecture featuring Os Guinness at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Conference Center at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St.

Guinness is an internationally recognized author, philosopher, social critic and “champion of liberty,” according to a press release.

Admission is free, but tickets are required and are available at KenStarrMemorialLectureSeries.eventbrite.com. A Q&A and book signing will follow the lecture.

For more information, email reservations@mclennan.edu or call 254-299-8604.

Waco Links moved

Waco Links Fellowship postponed its meeting a week to Thursday due to ongoing renovations to the grill areas at Bear Ridge Golf Club.

The meeting will run from noon to 1 p.m., and Ray Lamb will be the guest speaker.

For more information, email benhagins3672@gmail.com or call 501-984-0606.

Hispanic Waco display

A Hispanic Waco wall display will be unveiled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The piece highlights the lives of Hispanic people who helped Waco become the city it is today.

Special guests will include representatives from among local elected officials, city management, business leaders and the Waco Hispanic Museum, along with authentic Hispanic treats and drinks.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.