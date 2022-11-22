Waco-area news briefs: Thankgiving community meal at Salvation Army

Community meal Thursday

The Salvation Army will have its Thanksgiving Day Community Meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 300 Webster Ave.

All are welcome for the traditional Thanksgiving Day feast.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Cameron Park Zoo lights

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will feature Wild Lights, a holiday lights display, beginning Friday through Dec. 31, with the exception of Christmas and Christmas Eve. The display will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Visits with Santa will be available through Dec. 23.

General admission tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $12 for ages 3-12, and kids 2 and under are admitted free of charge. Zoo members receive a discounted rate.

For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

Trib holiday schedule

The Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Trib will publish Thursday in an e-edition format only. There will not be a printed newspaper. Holiday sales circulars are included in the Wednesday print edition.

Shopping for charity

The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a charity social shopping event at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The fundraiser will benefit Isaiah 117 House, which aims to provide support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.

Tickets are $10, available at events.golfstatus.com.

Christmas parade

The city of Bellmead will have its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting Dec. 1.

The tree lighting, with cocoa and cookies provided, will start at 6 p.m. in front of the municipal court at 3017 Bellmead Drive, and the parade will start at 7.

Food giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Offices closed, hotline open

The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network will close all of its offices Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Crisis Services Hotline is available 24/7 with a toll-free call at 866-752-3451.