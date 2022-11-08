Waco-area news briefs: 'Thanksgiving Play' at Mayborn Museum on Wednesday

Diabetes Prevention Program

The YMCA’s yearlong Diabetes Prevention Program will start Wednesday and continue with meetings from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. The program is for adults who have prediabetes or are at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

For more information or to register, email Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or call 254-776-6612.

Thanksgiving play

The Wild Imaginings theater group will perform Larissa FastHorse's "The Thanksgiving Play" at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, as part of the museum's celebration of Native American Heritage month.

"The Thanksgiving Play," is a satire about a group of teachers trying to create a representative way to celebrate both Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month. Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions.

Cooking Well With Friends

Texas A&M AgriLife will have a “Cooking Well With Friends” class from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Instructors will be Ashley Cox and Colleen Foleen.

To register, call 254-757-5180. Cost is $50.

Waco Links Fellowship

Waco Links Fellowship will have its end-of-year event at 5 p.m. Thursday at Cottonwood Creek golf course.

Barbecue will be served, and guest speaker Tim Philpot, a longtime supporter and author, will feature his book, "Player’s Progress: A Golfer’s Journey to Wisdom."

For more information, email benhagins3672@gmail.com.

Veterans One Stop events

There will be two events Thursday at the Waco Veterans One Stop, 2010 La Salle Ave., ahead of Veterans Day on Friday.

The Heart of Texas chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will present a large donation to the Veterans One Stop to recognize contributions to the local military veterans community.

Veterans One Stop also will honor local military veterans and their families for their service with a free breakfast.

For more information, text 254-715-6560.

NE Riverside meeting

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will have a general meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

The public is invited for a discussion about American Rescue Plan Act funds, Waco Family Medicine and services offered by TFNB Your Bank For Life.