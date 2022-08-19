Waco-area news briefs: The Morticians to headline Rockin' Luau Dinner Saturday

CenTex Democratic Women

Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at South Waco Library, 2737 S. 19th St.

Plans for upcoming elections will be discussed.

Rockin’ Luau Dinner

The second annual Rockin’ Luau Dinner and Dance, with live music by The Morticians, will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at The Palladium, 729 Austin Ave.

Tickets are $40 each, and proceeds will benefit the Waco Family Abuse Center and Compassion Ministries. For more information, call 254-716-8605.

Medicare education meeting

A Medicare educational meeting for new enrollees will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

In addition to answering questions about the Medicare program, there will be information about Social Security, supplemental insurance and Medicare Advantage. This is not sales pitch, but rather information only.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

NAACP meeting Monday

The Waco NAACP will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Waco-McLennan County Library’s Central branch, 1717 Austin Ave. The program will be a COVID-19 update. The Health Committee will share the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, treatments and vaccine distribution, and will provide information on monkeypox.

State of the Nation

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of the Nation Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The featured speaker will be Rob Engstrom, chief political strategist for American Bankers Association. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, will also speak.

For more information, call 254-757-5600.